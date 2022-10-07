Outdoor retailer REI keeping stores closed on Black Friday permanently

After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.
After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson/File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Retailer REI is dumping Black Friday permanently.

For the last seven years, the retailer has closed its doors on the day after Thanksgiving to give its employees a day off.

It was a decision made year to year, but now the company is making it permanent.

The outdoor clothing and gear seller is also expanding the concept.

Starting this year, every part of its business will close every year on Black Friday. That means all 178 stores, distribution locations, call centers and headquarters will be closed.

The company said it would instead pay its 16,000 workers to spend time outside doing absolutely anything aside from shopping that day.

Shoppers can still place an order on the company’s website on Black Friday, but order processing and shipping won’t begin until the following day.

The Black Friday closure is bucking the recent trend of more retailers deciding to keep their stores open during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Dunlap
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs
A flyer is reportedly being passed around in Pueblo in regards to child abuse allegations.
Child abuse investigation in Pueblo; police ask the public not to reach out as a flyer is circulated
Russell Wilson
How to watch the Denver Broncos game Thursday night
Evans Elementary in the Colorado Springs area.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Colorado Springs-area elementary school
Crime tape can be seen at the scene of a shooting in Colorado City on Oct. 6, 2022. The Pueblo...
Armed burglary suspect killed by deputies in Pueblo County Wednesday night

Latest News

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies found in Kharkiv
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Prosecutors weighing charges in Hunter Biden investigation