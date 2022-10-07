Man sentenced for threats made to Colorado Secretary of State

Gavel and scales of justice
Gavel and scales of justice(MGN)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:04 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KKTV) - A Nebraska man who pleaded guilty to making multiple threatening posts on Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s Instagram page was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday.

Department of Justice officials say Travis Ford, 42, issued threats including “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?” and “Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days….anything can happen to anyone.”

Ford’s guilty plea this June was the first obtained by the U.S. Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, a group launched in June 2021 to address violence against elected, appointed and volunteer election workers.

The full statement from the Department of Justice can be read here.

