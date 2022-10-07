Superintendent for large Colorado Springs school district retiring at end of the school year

Academy District 20 Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory announced he is retiring at the end of the...
Academy District 20 Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory announced he is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year.(Academy District 20)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory announced his retirement at a school board meeting Thursday night in Colorado Springs.

Gregory is retiring after 32 years of working for Academy District 20. In a release on Friday, he expressed “both happiness and sadness” regarding his retirement, and he shared pride in the accomplishments of the district in recent years.

Gregory will remain in the position through the end of June.

Academy District 20 said they will share updates on the search for a new superintendent in the coming weeks and months.

