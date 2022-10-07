Colorado Springs police investigating potential road rage shooting on the east side of town

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting they say appears to have started from a traffic dispute on the east side of town Friday morning.

Police said they received the call around 9 a.m. They also reported that one of the involved parties was injured, and the alleged offender drove away from the scene on Platte Avenue and Circle Drive.

This is a developing story, and 11 News may update this article as more information becomes available.

