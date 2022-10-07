Colorado Springs police investigate after reports of a gun found on a school campus
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a police presence at a southern Colorado Springs high school on Friday.
KKTV 11 News first became aware of the incident just before 11:30 a.m. after concerned parents started reaching out to our newsroom concerning an alleged incident at Harrison High School. CSPD tells 11 News they had a report that a student had a gun on campus, but as of 11:50 a.m. they were unable to confirm a weapon was on school grounds. The school is south of S. Circle Drive and just east of I-25.
An investigation by CSPD is underway.
A spokesperson for D-2 said they had no comment last time this article was updated. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
