Colorado Springs police ask for help locating vehicles involved in deadly crash

LEFT: David Baker, a cyclist who was hit and killed in Colorado Springs. RIGHT: Stock photo of a vehicle that may have been involved.(CSPD/CSPD on behalf of the Baker family)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police asked the public for help on Friday locating vehicles and drivers involved in a crash that left a bicyclist dead.

The crash occurred on Sept. 27 near the intersection of Maizeland Road and Sussex Lane in east Colorado Springs near Palmer Park.

David Baker, the bicyclist, died on the scene. Police said investigation has shown that Baker was hit by a vehicle from behind and then hit by two more vehicles after being knocked down into the road.

Police located one of the vehicles involved, but they asked community members for help locating the other two.

One of the vehicles they are looking for is a white 2010-2014 Subaru Outback that may have damage to its front end or windshield. They said this vehicle was last seen driving west on Maizeland Road, towards Chelton Road.

The other vehicle is an unknown make/model light colored minivan they said should have front end damage. They added that this vehicle was last seen driving east on Maizeland Road and passing through Academy Boulevard.

Members of CSPD’s Major Crash Team are asking anyone with information regarding either of these vehicles or their drivers to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

