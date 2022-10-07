Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County

Cashew has been with the HSFC for more than 500 days!
Cashew has been with the HSFC for more than 500 days!(HSFC)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County.

KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!

After 511 days, this big handsome hunk has found his forever!! 🐶❤️ We couldn't be more pleased with this amazing...

Posted by Humane Society of Fremont County on Friday, October 7, 2022

