Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County.
KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
