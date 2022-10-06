University of Arizona professor shot, killed by former student, authorities say

A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has...
A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has since been arrested, according to authorities.(KOLD)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities say a University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by a former student.

KOLD reports the incident began around 2 p.m. when someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, called authorities and requested police to escort a former student, who was previously barred, out of the building.

According to the University of Arizona Police Department, officers were notified of the shooting while already responding to the building.

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as 46-year-old Murad Can Dervish. He reportedly left the campus in a van, prompting a statewide alert for Dervish.

Arizona authorities did not immediately release the shooting victim’s name but did confirm he was a professor in the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

The professor was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

Arizona State Troopers were able to track down Dervish during a traffic stop and take him into custody about 120 miles from Tucson.

The university canceled all in-person classes on Wednesday after the shooting. Select workers and all students were asked to leave campus.

The University of Arizona Police Department said the shooting remains under investigation.

