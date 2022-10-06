Thai police: More than 30 killed in childcare center attack

Police say the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua...
Police say the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu and killed 30 people before taking his own life.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:54 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) — More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in northeastern Thailand, authorities said.

Police Maj. Gen. Achayon Kraithong said the shooting occurred early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.

He said the attacker killed 30 people before taking his own life. He had no more details.

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far — 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack and then fled the building.

Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the center covered in white sheets.

Several media outlets identified the assailant as a former police lieutenant colonel from the region but there was no immediate official confirmation.

The Daily News newspaper reported that after fleeing the scene of the attack the assailant returned to his home and killed himself along with his wife and child.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Elementary in the Colorado Springs area.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Colorado Springs-area elementary school
Top 10 metros where homeowners stay put the shortest
Colorado Springs ranked No. 1 in country where homeowners stay put the shortest
Police arrested Christopher Wright on Iron Horse Road. Photo inset: Wright's mugshot, released...
Neighbors say they’re shocked after police find DUI suspect on their street
Ragsdale had a seizure on duty and now has been diagnosed with a rare brain cancer. She has...
‘I’m going to beat this’: Colorado Springs police officer had seizure on duty, leading to brain cancer diagnosis
A tow truck hauls the pickup truck away from the scene. The truck caught fire after rolling on...
Fiery rollover north of Pueblo causes delays on northbound I-25

Latest News

FILE - The predawn strikes Thursday came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the...
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the...
Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline
Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the...
Meet the tallest domestic cat
Beautiful Thursday!
Beautiful Thursday!
Armed burglary suspect killed by deputies in Pueblo County Wednesday night