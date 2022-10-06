‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen

A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend. (Source: WLS/@HORRORPROPS/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:52 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) - Things just got stranger for an Illinois neighborhood.

A controversial “Stranger Things”-themed Halloween display in front of a Plainfield home is reopening this weekend.

The family got the OK from officials after a neighbor voiced concerns.

“I didn’t want them to take it down. So I’m happy they didn’t,” fan Tyler Matula said.

Dave Appel said the seasonal setup dreamed up by his family will return to their front yard Saturday after he spoke with city officials about the display following complaints by a lone neighbor about the increased foot and vehicle traffic.

“The conversation looked like I had fans in City Hall,” said Dave Appel, the display co-creator. “It was very much, ‘We love what you are doing. Thank you so much for helping the community and doing something good for the community.’”

Joliet police officials said they are monitoring the situation and said the display, which is on private property, is not violating any ordinances or permits.

“I would encourage the public to if they do travel there to be mindful where they park, make sure they are parking legally. Also to be respectful of the property of others,” said Sgt. Dwayne English of Joliet Police Department.

The “Stranger Things” display replicates a scene from the popular Netflix show and features a lifelike mannequin dressed as the character Max Mayfield appearing to hover in mid-air.

Appel said the prop was temporarily removed because of weather but will return soon.

“It’s really cool. When I first saw, it I was very surprised. I was like, ‘How is that up there?’” fan Ellie Mack said.

While the fuss may have tainted the effort, most here said they hope the wonder that is Halloween will still be fun.

“We hope the neighbors are happy and we don’t want to burn any bridges with them,” Appel said. “We just want them to be able to enjoy it with us.”

The full display will be up Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. During the week, the lights and sounds will be turned off.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

