Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after pickup truck ran red light in western Colorado Springs

Venetucci/Cheyenne Mountain crash 10/5/2022
Venetucci/Cheyenne Mountain crash 10/5/2022(KKTV/Timothy Page)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:26 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a pickup truck ran a red light.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Venetucci Blvd. and Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. to two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they learned a pickup truck traveling north on Venetucci failed to stop at a red light, and collided with a motorcycle traveling east on Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Speed, drugs, and alcohol are not considered contributing factors in the crash.

The area was closed for two hours as crews investigated, but has since reopened.

