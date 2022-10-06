Motorcyclist seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs

Scene of crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Scene of crash in southeast Colorado Springs(timothy page | Timothy Page)
By Jacob O'Leary
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The driver of a motorcycle has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving another vehicle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they were dispatched to the scene around 8:15 p.m at the intersection of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, in the southeast part of the city.

Responding officers at the crash site reported that a pickup truck travelling north on Venetucci Blvd. failed to stop at a red light, and collided with the motorcycle travelling east on Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

The exact condition of the victim in the crash is not known at this time, other than their injuries are serious.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.

All lanes are back open at the intersection. This investigation remains ongoing.

