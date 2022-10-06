Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of killing 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson after Wilson’s body was discovered by hikers southwest of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Wilson’s body was found in the 4600 block of Old Stage Road on May 24. The area is west of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

“Detectives conducted an investigation with the assistance of the Colorado Springs Metro Crime Lab,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The death was determined to be suspicious”

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced Marquis Dunlap was identified as a victim and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

“Our sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Wilson,” part of the news release adds.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.