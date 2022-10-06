‘It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye’: Pueblo Zoo announces death of pallas cat

Mushdog
Mushdog(Pueblo Zoo)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:01 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Zoo is grieving the loss of one of its beloved animals.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Mushdog, the pallas cat,” the zoo said in a social media post Wednesday.

Mushdog was grumpy, but also very charismatic and “had no problem being right up at the front of his enclosure giving visitors a great view of a species that is usually very elusive,” the zoo wrote. He had been a part of the Pueblo Zoo family since moving to Colorado from the Columbus Zoo in 2015 and leaves behind his female companion, Olive.

Mushdog was 11 years old, about in line with the breed’s typical lifespan. According to the International Society for Endangered Cats, pallas cats live about 12 years in captivity.

