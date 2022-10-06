How to watch the Denver Broncos game Thursday night

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have their sights set on the Indianapolis Colts as the prepare to play on the national stage Thursday night.

KKTV 11 News viewers are reaching out wondering how they can watch the game, many of them unaware Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football this season.

Kickoff is slated for 6:15 p.m. as the Broncos and Colts take to Empower Field at Mile High. Click here for more on Prime Video. CBS Sports also points to fuboTV as an option to watch the game. You have the ability to try fuboTV for free, but payment information is required for the trial. Click here for all the details on fuboTV.

The Broncos are 2-2 entering Week 5 while the Colts are 1-2-1.

