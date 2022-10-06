Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs

By Samantha Basirico
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate.

Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke.

“This is our second one that we are opening in Colorado Springs, and we wanted to come here really because of the community, strong military presence here, there is a religious presence, there is a lot of people that I think are forward thinking,” said Doepke. “I think it is a healthy community and with the growth they have been experiencing, we felt like it just fit with what Green District is doing.”

With the grand opening of Green District’s second location in Colorado Springs, they partnered with a non-profit. That non-profit is the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and 30% of the proceeds from the grand opening went to them.

“We feel like a lot of life lessons are taught through sports, and so we were really excited to partner with them, and getting involved in the community whether it’s the 4-year-old soccer league or it’s the 40-year-old old man league, we think it’s awesome, we think it is cool they’re still doing it and being healthy and active,” said Doepke.

By the year 2023 Green District will have three more locations open throughout Colorado.

