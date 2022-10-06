Elementary school student facing felony charges after bringing gun to school, authorities say “all components were certainly there”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An Evans Elementary School student in facing felony charges for unlawful possession on school grounds. Tuesday the El Paso County Sheriffs Office responded to a report of a handgun at the school.

On scene they found a handgun, ammunition, and a magazine.

“All the components were certainly there to be able to be used,” Sergeant Garrett.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities say it appears the child wanted to show off the gun to friends and did not have intentions of using it.

In a letter sent out to parents, D-49 says a student saw the child now facing charges with a bullet earlier this week, and a parent reported it to school administrators. The Sheriffs Office says the school made safety a priority.

11 News spoke with parents outside Evans Elementary, many saying the situation has shaken them up.

“With our son being younger it is very scary just to know that it could happen,” Delilah Porras-Nuevo.

Parents also tell us they have had to have difficult conversations with their children about dangers at school. Sergeant Garrett tells 11 News it is important children feel safe telling an adult if something is going on.

“and feel comfortable coming forward with this kind of information which is certainly what happened yesterday,” Sergeant Garrett.

The child facing charges was booked into Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. His age has not been released. Authorities say the minimum age of criminal culpability in Colorado is 10.

