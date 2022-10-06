El Paso County tops the state for highest number of fatal lane violation crashes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County has earned the unwanted distinction of being the Colorado county with the highest number of traffic deaths related to lane violations.

Colorado State Patrol said Thursday that fatal crashes involving drivers drifting out of their lane skyrocketed in 2021 -- itself the deadliest year on the roads in Colorado in two decades. These lethal lane violations included drivers traveling into another lane and veering off the roadway. Troopers saw a ghastly 74 percent increase in these types of crashes across the state last year.

The leading culprit behind lane violation crashes: distracted driving, drunk/drugged driving, and aggressive driving.

“Focus and control behind the wheel occurs when the task of driving is your number one priority and receives your full attention,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “No amount of experience behind the wheel can prevent a tragedy when you don’t have the time or the awareness to react to another motorist, changing road conditions or unplanned hazard in your path.”

Based on data from 2019-2021, troopers say Saturdays are the deadliest day of the week for lane violation crashes. After El Paso County, Douglas, Boulder, Mesa and Jefferson were the worst in the state.

State Patrol said drivers should keep the following in mind to help ensure safer travel:

“A driver’s primary or “default” position for normal circumstances is to drive so that your vehicle (not the driver) is in the center of the lane with equal amounts of space on both sides of the vehicle.

“The second lane position is to have the vehicle aligned to the left, ensuring that the vehicle is still safely off the dividing line. This should be used with caution if you are avoiding a hazard on the right part of the lane (i.e. driving through a city block where parked car doors may open) or if you are slowing down due to a road worker or emergency responder on the shoulder. As soon as possible, you should return to your primary, centered lane position.

“The third lane position is to have the vehicle aligned to the right, ensuring that the vehicle is still safely off the right lane line. This would be used when avoiding a hazard in the left part of the lane. As soon as possible, you should return to your primary, centered lane position.”

