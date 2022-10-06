Crash shuts down northbound lane on I-25 near Northgate

By Jacob O'Leary
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has reported a right lane heading northbound on I-25 is closed due to a crash.

Officials say the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. between the Northgate Boulevard and Baptist Road exits.

We are still working to learn the details of the crash, and at this time it is unclear when the lane will reopen.

