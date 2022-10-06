Colorado legislative forum on Tuesday featuring candidate from State House District 17 and State Senate District 11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a forum featuring candidates in one of Colorado’s most competitive districts.

The forum is being hosted by the Pikes Peak United Way and moderated by KKTV 11 News Evening Anchor Adam Atchison. You can watch the forum live Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. in this article.

Forum topics will include mental health, education, housing, homelessness, and the increase in crime in Colorado Springs. Event attendees will be allowed to provide written questions for the candidates prior to the start of the forum. It is the policy of Pikes Peak United Way to invite all candidates, as listed on ballots, to respective candidate forums.

“Pikes Peak United Way has worked in southeast Colorado Springs over the past year to launch the Family Success Center,” Cindy Aubrey, Pikes Peak United Way President and CEO, said. “We’ve actively sought input from community members and have listened to the families we’ve worked alongside. We believe in the power of respectful discourse and have offered our facility to the community to allow residents a chance to hear directly from candidates.”

Click here for more on the Pikes Peak United Way.

You can watch the forum in person at the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center, 1520 Verde Dr.

The candidates from Senate District 11 include:

-(D) Tony Exum

-(R) Dennis Hisey

-(L) Daryl Kuiper

The candidates from House District 17 include:

-(D) Regina English

-(R) Rachel Stovall

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.