California water agencies offer Colorado River savings

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:25 PM MDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River say they’re willing to cut their use by about one-tenth.

The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they’d be willing to give up since the federal government called for reductions this summer. The river provides about one-third of Southern California’s urban water and is the only source of water for farms in the Imperial Valley.

California is legally entitled to more water than any other state and is the last to lose it in times of shortage.

