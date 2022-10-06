Armed burglary suspect killed by deputies in Pueblo County Wednesday night

(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:34 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed burglary suspect was killed by deputies.

Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City when they encountered an armed suspect and shots were fired.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was injured and taken to a local hospital, where he later died. No deputies were injured, although the names of the deputies involved are not being released at this time.

PCSO says there is no threat to the community, however, due to the ongoing investigation, there will be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area for several hours.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Elementary in the Colorado Springs area.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Colorado Springs-area elementary school
Top 10 metros where homeowners stay put the shortest
Colorado Springs ranked No. 1 in country where homeowners stay put the shortest
Police arrested Christopher Wright on Iron Horse Road. Photo inset: Wright's mugshot, released...
Neighbors say they’re shocked after police find DUI suspect on their street
Ragsdale had a seizure on duty and now has been diagnosed with a rare brain cancer. She has...
‘I’m going to beat this’: Colorado Springs police officer had seizure on duty, leading to brain cancer diagnosis
A tow truck hauls the pickup truck away from the scene. The truck caught fire after rolling on...
Fiery rollover north of Pueblo causes delays on northbound I-25

Latest News

Venetucci/Cheyenne Mountain crash 10/5/2022
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after pickup truck ran red light in western Colorado Springs
Scene of crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Motorcyclist seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Sheriffs office responds to Evans Elementary
Elementary school student facing felony charges after bringing gun to school, authorities say “all components were certainly there”
Sheriffs office responds to Evans Elementary
Elementary school student facing felony charges after bringing gun to school