Armed burglary suspect killed by deputies in Pueblo County Wednesday night

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed burglary suspect was killed by deputies.

Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City when they encountered an armed suspect and shots were fired.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was injured and taken to a local hospital, where he later died. No deputies were injured, although the names of the deputies involved are not being released at this time.

PCSO says there is no threat to the community, however, due to the ongoing investigation, there will be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area for several hours.

