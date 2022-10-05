Why October might be the best time to start your holiday shopping!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pumpkins, goblins, costumes ... Christmas shopping?

We may not even be to Halloween yet, let alone Thanksgiving and Christmas, but many major retailers are holding some of their biggest sales right now.

11 News’ Katie Pelton sat down with Consumer Reports deals editor Samantha Gordon for more on why Halloweentime just might be the best time to start your holiday shopping!

KATIE PELTON: THIS WEEK IS GOING TO BE A BIG ONE FOR HOLIDAY SHOPPING! CAN YOU EXPLAIN WHY A LOT OF RETAILERS ARE HOLDING SOME OF THEIR DEEPEST DISCOUNTS IN EARLY OCTOBER?

Samantha Gordon: “Because of inflation, consumers are shopping much, much earlier for the holidays this year. These big retailers, Target and Amazon, are starting their sales as soon as possible to meet that consumer demand.”

PELTON: HOW ARE RETAILERS CHANGING THEIR STRATEGY?

Gordon: “We’ve seen a shift for holiday shopping to start earlier and earlier for the last few years, so it’s no big surprise that things are starting even earlier this year. So rather than waiting until Black Friday to offer these big deals, these retailers are offering these big discounts now. They’re offering and claiming they’re going to have Black Friday prices starting in October. These sales are going to rival what you’d expect to see for Black Friday so you don’t have to wait until the end of November to find these savings.”

PELTON: SPEAKING OF INFLATION, ARE THEY HOPING PARENTS WILL BUY PRESENTS EARLIER TO HELP SAVE THEM MONEY?

Gordon: “They are shopping earlier to save money. Everyone is very budget-conscious right now because of inflation, and spending isn’t going to be quite as high as we expected, perhaps, so one of the reasons that they’re shopping earlier, also, is they’re afraid that prices will surge as we get closer to the holidays, as that demand increases to get to those last-minute items. A lot of people are worried that retailers will increase their pricing, so if they shop earlier they’re going to get better savings.”

PELTON: I KNOW LAST HOLIDAY SEASON, RETAILERS WERE STRUGGLING WITH SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES. DO YOU ANTICIPATE THAT BEING A PROBLEM THIS YEAR?

Gordon: “I don’t think it’s going to be as big of a problem, especially because retailers are spreading out their holiday sales. This is allowing them more time to get inventory in to keep levels kind of static through the end of the year. We’re not expecting to see that much of an impact of supply chains, but it is good if you’re shopping online to pay attention to those shipping times when you’re checking out.”

PELTON: WHEN I SEE AN ITEM, I WANT TO BUY IT RIGHT NOW BECAUSE I WORRY I WON’T BE ABLE TO GET IT CLOSER TO THE SEASON. I WONDER IF OTHER PARENTS ARE DEALING WITH THAT SAME THING?

Gordon: “They absolutely are. A lot of retailers have holiday policies in place where if you buy something now and you see it go on sale later, you may be able to get a refund for the difference of the price if you reach out to the retailer.

“As soon as you buy something from Target, any time now through Dec. 24, if you see it on sale for less, they’ll refund you the difference. All you have to do is reach out. Make sure you familiarize yourself with retailer return policies and save your receipts and just kind of keep an eye on things, and you might be able to save even after you’ve paid for something.”

PELTON: I KNOW CONSUMER REPORTS TRACKS THE BEST DEALS AND PRODUCTS FOR CONSUMERS. WHAT ITEMS SHOULD SHOPPERS KEEP THEIR EYES ON DURING THE EARLY HOLIDAY SALES? WHICH ITEMS DO YOU EXPECT CONSUMERS TO STILL FOCUS ON THIS YEAR, LIKE TOYS, TVS, ETC?

Gordon: “TVs tend to be the hot item for the holiday season. We tend to see the best deals on those this time of year. So if you are in need of one of those, you’re going to be able to find good savings on them.

“Really just about anything you need is going to be on sale this time of year. ... It’s traditionally the best time of year to shop and save on pretty much everything. We see the deepest discounts of all the different time of year. The only other time we see discounts this good is in July around Amazon Prime Day when all the retailers offer similar pricing.”

For more information on upcoming deals and steals, visit the Consumer Reports website.

