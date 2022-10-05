U.S. Attorney says it is “unlikely” Colorado Springs man charged with espionage will face death penalty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man facing three violations of the espionage act was in court Wednesday for a detention hearing, which is now continued to next week.

The U.S. Attorney in court Wednesday said it is “not my decision to make” when referring to the maximum sentence of the death penalty for Dalke’s charges, but she said it is “unlikely” the U.S. will seek it.

Jareh Dalke’s public defenders were asked by the judge in Denver’s federal court house why they’re requesting a continuance. Their response is that they need more time to review evidence and prepare a written plea, which suggests Dalke might take a plea deal. The judge granted the continuance, and the U.S. Attorney’s office didn’t object.

11 News was the only television station at Wednesday’s court appearance. Reporter Melissa Henry saw Dalke brought into court by U.S. Marshals in handcuffs. He appeared to understand what his public defenders said to him by nodding affirmatively at them before court began. He appeared attentive, but there were no apparent reactions from him. 11 News has requested his mugshot from various agencies, but it has not been released. Cameras are not allowed in the federal courthouse.

Dalke is accused of trying to sell top secret U.S. information to who he thought was a foreign agent. He reportedly obtained the classified information in his one month stint at the National Security Agency this June.

Click here to view the video a neighbor sent us of the moments the FBI raided Dalke’s Colorado Springs home with guns drawn. Armored vehicles were outside the house on Corinth Drive.

In Court Wednesday, the judge said Dalke’s receives VA benefits. According to arrest papers obtained by the 11 Call for Action Team, Dalke says he was in the U.S. Army.

Dalke’s continued detention hearing and arraignment are scheduled for Tuesday, October 11th in Denver’s federal court. 11 News plans to be there.

