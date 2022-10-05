Texas fire chief, firefighter killed in head-on collision

DALHART, Texas (KKTV) - Two firefighters in the Texas Panhandle were killed while returning from a call Tuesday night.

The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department said its chief and a young firefighter were on their way to the fire station when their vehicle was hit head-on by a semi-truck. Both died at the scene.

Sister station News Channel 10 in Amarillo reports that the semi may have been trying to pass another vehicle when it moved into the firefighters’ lane of traffic. The truck driver was injured in the collision and was in the hospital at last report.

Dalhart is located in the far northern part of the Texas Panhandle and is about two and a half hours from Trinidad.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.