Texas fire chief, firefighter killed in head-on collision

Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were killed on the night of Oct. 4 while...
Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were killed on the night of Oct. 4 while returning to the station. The crash happened on U.S. 54 in the Texas Panhandle.(Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALHART, Texas (KKTV) - Two firefighters in the Texas Panhandle were killed while returning from a call Tuesday night.

The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department said its chief and a young firefighter were on their way to the fire station when their vehicle was hit head-on by a semi-truck. Both died at the scene.

Sister station News Channel 10 in Amarillo reports that the semi may have been trying to pass another vehicle when it moved into the firefighters’ lane of traffic. The truck driver was injured in the collision and was in the hospital at last report.

Dalhart is located in the far northern part of the Texas Panhandle and is about two and a half hours from Trinidad.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Elementary in the Colorado Springs area.
Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs 10/4/22.
Police catch DUI suspect following a hit-and-run crash near a Colorado Springs school on Tuesday
Double rollover crash on S. Nevada/Mill Street 10/3/2022
3 taken to the hospital with serious injuries after 2 cars rolled near downtown Colorado Springs
Police lights.
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
17 year old Bayla has severe injuries after being hit by a car walking home from school
Colorado Springs family looking for answers after teenager injured in hit-and-run

Latest News

The child was identified as 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez, shown here when she was...
Two charged after child’s body found placed in tote, left in storage facility, officials say
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is...
Hospital chain says ‘IT security issue’ disrupts operations
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics