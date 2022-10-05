Student arrested after bringing gun to Colorado Springs-area elementary school

Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area
By Lindsey Grewe and Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An elementary student was arrested after bringing a gun to his school.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the boy was booked into the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center on felony charges of unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The incident happened at Evans Elementary School, part of School District 49 and located at 1675 Winnebago Road in Cimarron Hills. According to a letter to families, a parent alerted a faculty member Tuesday morning that their child had seen another student carrying a round of ammunition the day before. The student in question was immediately pulled out of class and his backpack was searched; the district confirmed a handgun and more ammo were found in his bag.

The student reportedly told investigators he brought the gun to school to show his friends and had not intended any harm.

The sheriff’s office has not provided any identifying information about the child, including his grade. His name will not be released due his age.

Below is the letter to families sent out by the school’s principal and the communications director for D-49, David Nancarrow:

“Dear Evans Elementary School Families,

EES and the D49 safety and security team are currently working with our law enforcement partners at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the discovery Tuesday morning of a handgun in the backpack of an EES student. We want to assure you the firearm has been secured, and that students, staff, and guests are safe.

Shortly after the start of school Tuesday, a parent shared with an EES staff member that their student reported seeing another student with a single round of ammunition Monday. The staff member immediately notified EES administrators who called both EPSO and D49 safety and security. The student who reportedly displayed the ammunition was removed from class, and a search of the student’s backpack revealed a handgun and additional ammunition. There is no indication the student intended to threaten, or harm, students or staff. After speaking with the student and the student’s parents, we believe this incident is more reflective of a misguided attempt to impress friends. EPSO will conduct a thorough investigation into how the student obtained the handgun.

D49 commends the quick action of the parent and EES staff to identify and respond to a potentially dangerous situation. Although we do not believe this was intended as a threat, and do not believe our campus is in any danger, we are committed to investigating this situation completely and will determine the appropriate next steps for the student involved who is subject to both school and law enforcement consequences. D49 thanks our law enforcement partners and encourages all of our students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. We thank you for your trust, understanding and support in this matter. The safety of students, families and staff on our campuses is non-negotiable; we will remain proactive and partner with local law enforcement to ensure a safe learning environment awaits every District 49 learner.”

David Nancarrow, Director of Communications and Maria Case, Principal of Evans Elementary

