Neighbors say they’re shocked after police find DUI suspect on their street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kimberly Robinson says she heard yelling outside her home as she worked. When she stepped outside, Robinson tells us she saw police arresting Christopher Wright down the street.

Police say Wright is suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash near Oro Blanco Drive and Barnes Road. Authorities tell us Wright ran a red light near Doherty High School almost hitting multiple students. He then continued down the road hitting another car.

According to officials Wright tried to assault an officer at the scene before running to a nearby neighborhood on Iron Horse Road.

Police say Wright then stole a bike from an open garage, but neighbors tells us did not make it far. Kevin Brown lives in the neighborhood and said he heard police stop Wright.

“Stop you’re going to get tazed and shortly after that it was dead silent” Kevin Brown.

Kimberly Robinson tells us it caused such a commotion multiple residents came outside their homes to see what was happening. Robinson shared a photo with 11 News of the arrest.

Police say speed and alcohol are factors in this investigation and Wright is facing multiple charges.

Iron Horse Road resident say this has changed how they view their once quiet neighborhood.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood so it was very shocking to see we leave our garages open all the time” Kimberly Robinson.

