MISSING: 2 girls last seen near Gateway Elementary playground in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Woodland Park Police are asking for help with locating two missing girls.

On Tuesday just before 6 at night police shared photos of the two girls, but didn’t immediately include their names. Police say they are missing from the area of Gateway Elementary playground and were last in that area at about 4 p.m. The school is on the east side of Woodland Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call (719) 687-9262.

