Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs

Springs Pickleball has eight indoor courts and a player’s lounge.
By Samantha Basirico
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9.

Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge.

Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.

“I am a pickleball player and like many pickleball players in Colorado Springs, when winter comes we were frustrated about the ability to find a place to be able to play,” said Evans. “We wanted to create something that would be a best in class pickleball facility where people would love coming and where the courts would be great, so we put in fencing and tried to make it the best facility we could.”

Evans said that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America right now with an estimated 10 million people playing.

“It’s growing among all age’s groups, so we got young kids out here playing, we have people in their 80′s who are amazing players,” said Evans. “It’s easy for people to learn and pick up, and probably the biggest thing you’ll hear from people is how social pickleball is. People love coming out and meeting new players, and getting to know one another and that is one of the things we wanted to do, create a place where people could socialize with each other.”

Springs Pickleball is now open to the public for drop in. People can also sign up for a membership on their website.

