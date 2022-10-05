Hospital chain says ‘IT security issue’ disrupts operations

A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is...
A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is reporting an “IT security issue” that has disrupted operations in multiple states.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is reporting an “IT security issue” that has disrupted operations in multiple states.

A company spokesperson would not explain the nature of the apparent cyberattack, such as whether the organization’s IT network was hit by ransomware.

The Des Moines Register said the incident occurred Monday and forced the diversion of ambulances from the emergency department of the city’s Mercy One Medical Center to other medical facilities. The Chattanoogan reported that CHI Memorial Hospital was among facilities impacted.

In a statement Tuesday, CommonSpirit said it had taken “certain IT systems offline” including electronic health records as a precaution and rescheduled some patient appointments. It would not say whether patient records were accessed. Nor did it say when the apparent breach was detected.

The Chicago company, formed in 2019 from the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health, serves 20 million Americans with more than 1,000 care sites located coast-to-coast.

Health care is classified by the U.S. government as one of 16 critical infrastructure sectors, and health care providers are seen as ripe targets for hackers.

If patient data is accessed, health care providers are required by law to notify the Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Elementary in the Colorado Springs area.
Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs 10/4/22.
Police catch DUI suspect following a hit-and-run crash near a Colorado Springs school on Tuesday
Double rollover crash on S. Nevada/Mill Street 10/3/2022
3 taken to the hospital with serious injuries after 2 cars rolled near downtown Colorado Springs
Police lights.
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
17 year old Bayla has severe injuries after being hit by a car walking home from school
Colorado Springs family looking for answers after teenager injured in hit-and-run

Latest News

The scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in the 400 block of North Circle on March 7,...
DA’s Office justifies deadly use of force by Colorado Springs police following chase and shooting in March
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The child was identified as 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez, shown here when she was...
Two charged after child’s body found placed in tote, left in storage facility, officials say
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were killed on the night of Oct. 4 while...
Texas fire chief, firefighter killed in head-on collision