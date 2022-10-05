Fiery rollover north of Pueblo causes delays on northbound I-25

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 19-year-old was able to escape a burning vehicle after flipping their car on the interstate Wednesday morning.

State Patrol says the driver was traveling north between Pueblo and Colorado Springs when they lost control and rolled their pickup. The truck burst into flames after crashing, but the teen was able to climb out, only suffering moderate injuries.

The rollover happened about 5:30 a.m. just south of mile marker 111.

One lane on northbound I-25 was briefly closed while troopers and firefighters responded to the scene. Firefighters had the fire extinguished within minutes, and a spokesperson for State Patrol says the fire did not spread beyond the vehicle. The lane was reopened by 6:10 a.m.

Troopers said the vehicle was either in a shoulder or on the frontage road and was not blocking any part of the interstate.

Drivers were still reporting major backups in the area as of 6:45 a.m., which the State Patrol spokesperson attributed to curiosity slowing. As of 7:30 a.m., our crew on scene said the truck had been towed away and traffic was returning to normal.

It’s unknown whether speeding, drugs or alcohol played any part in the crash. The driver has only been identified as being from Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.