Fentanyl trafficker hid drugs among toy blocks, authorities say

Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge, calls the find 'every parent's worst nightmare.' (Source: WCBS/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:19 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A Drug Enforcement Administration agent called it “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Authorities have arrested a woman and seized 15,000 pills as part of a fentanyl trafficking operation. The drugs were hidden in a Lego box.

Authorities surveilling a Manhattan street allegedly saw Latesha Bush get into a car with a large object.

When they stopped the vehicle, they found multi-colored pills inside several brick-shaped packages.

It’s the largest seizure to date in New York City.

Bush was arraigned Friday. Her bail was set at $25,000 cash.

The pills allegedly originated in Mexico, where cartels have been producing fentanyl in rainbow colors to mimic candy or legitimate prescription drugs.

“This is deliberate. This is a calculated, treacherous deception to market rainbow fentanyl like candy,” said Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare, especially in the month of October as Halloween fast approaches.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Elementary in the Colorado Springs area.
Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs 10/4/22.
Police catch DUI suspect following a hit-and-run crash near a Colorado Springs school on Tuesday
Double rollover crash on S. Nevada/Mill Street 10/3/2022
3 taken to the hospital with serious injuries after 2 cars rolled near downtown Colorado Springs
Police lights.
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
17 year old Bayla has severe injuries after being hit by a car walking home from school
Colorado Springs family looking for answers after teenager injured in hit-and-run

Latest News

A deputy was killed while serving felony warrant Tuesday morning in Winter Haven, Florida.
Deputy dies serving warrant in Florida
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices
A tow truck hauls the pickup truck away from the scene. The truck caught fire after rolling on...
Fiery rollover north of Pueblo causes delays on northbound I-25
10.5.22
Drier until Friday