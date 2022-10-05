DA’s Office justifies deadly use of force by Colorado Springs police following chase and shooting in March

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs Police earlier this year was justified by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on March 7 in an area along N. Circle Drive. Police were searching for James Gregory, a man who was wanted in Mississippi in connection to a violent crime. Authorities considered Gregory armed and dangerous. A report released by the DA’s Office on Wednesday states that when Gregory spotted CSPD Officer Justin Murphy, Gregory pointed the gun at the officer in the 200 block of N. Circle Dr. This all occurred at about 9:30 in the morning in broad daylight.

The release issued describes what the DA’s Office says happened next. The full report can be read at the bottom of this article.

“Officer Murphy then drew his service handgun and fired at Mr. Gregory multiple times while Mr. Gregory ran north with a handgun still in his hand,” part of the report by the DA’s Office reads. “Officer Murphy continued his foot pursuit. Officer Murphy fired a total of fourteen rounds, striking Mr. Gregory at least once. Mr. Gregory did not stop or drop his handgun despite being wounded and continued running north alongside a business and through business parking lots on the east side of North Circle Drive. Additional police officers arrived during the pursuit and joined Officer Murphy. They were CSPD Officers Alan Radke, Larry Wright, and Eric Price. During the foot pursuit, Mr. Gregory crossed Gunnison Street, which runs perpendicular in an east-west direction to North Circle Drive, and continued travelling north into a parking lot south of a games store, where he slowed down. Multiple officers verbally ordered Mr. Gregory to drop his weapon. Mr. Gregory did not comply, and instead raised his weapon towards the officers. Officers Radke, Wright, and Price then fired at Mr. Gregory, wounding him in the torso, after which he fell to the ground. Officer Radke and Officer Wright both fired six shots each at Mr. Gregory. Officer Price fired one shot at Mr. Gregory.”

The report adds officer started to immediately render aid to Gregory. Gregory died at the scene.

“His death was ruled a homicide by the coroner, and the use of deadly force by Officers Murphy, Radke, Wright, and Price was in response to the ongoing lethal threat that Mr. Gregory posed to the community and to officers themselves while they were attempting to apprehend him on an active attempted murder warrant,” the report adds.

The investigation also revealed the gun Gregory had appeared to have “misfed.”

“One live 9mm round was found partially inserted into the action, and one live 9mm round was found inserted partially inside of the chamber, although the handgun’s slide was locked to the rear. Mr. Gregory’s handgun appeared to have misfed,” part of the report reads.

The full report can be viewed below:

