Crews respond to a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to the Sienna Place Apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday for a fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported there was a “working” fire as of 5:25 p.m. The apartment complex is located along Lenmar Drive just west of I-25 and north of E. Cheyenne Road.

KKTV 11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 1650 LENMAR DR #301; SIENNA PLACE APARTMENTS. Engine 4 is on scene reporting smoke showing from the 3rd floor — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 5, 2022

