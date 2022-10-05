Crews respond to a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday evening
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to the Sienna Place Apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday for a fire.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported there was a “working” fire as of 5:25 p.m. The apartment complex is located along Lenmar Drive just west of I-25 and north of E. Cheyenne Road.
KKTV 11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated.
