Colorado.gov homepage offline after ‘anonymous suspected foreign actor’ cyberattack

DENVER (KKTV) - A state-run website in Colorado was offline on Wednesday after an apparent cyberattack.

It isn’t clear if authorities have identified an individual or group tied to the incident, but the following was sent out by the Governor’s Office of Information Technology:

“Today, the Colorado.gov State Web Portal homepage was taken offline due to a cyberattack claimed by an anonymous suspected foreign actor that targeted multiple state government services and websites across the United States, according to reports. A temporary Colorado.gov webpage is up to direct Coloradans to the most common online state services, including links to specific websites. All other State of Colorado websites and essential state government services are online and available.

The Governor’s Office of Information Technology and State Emergency Operations Center are actively working with state and federal partners to restore access to the Colorado.gov Portal homepage. Security measures are also being taken to ensure that state websites and services remain unaffected.

Currently, there is no estimated timeline for bringing the Colorado.gov homepage back online. While the homepage is down, online access has not been compromised and services remain available.”

This is a developing story. As KKTV 11 News is able to learn more about the incident this article will be updated.

