Child abuse investigation in Pueblo, police ask the public not to reach out as a flyer is circulated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police asked the public to stop contacting one of their detectives as a flyer is being passed around the city.

On Wednesday, authorities shared the following message with the public:

“A flyer is being passed around the City of Pueblo alleging child abuse. Pueblo Police Department Detectives are aware of this and are investigating these allegations. This flyer is asking you to contact Detective Quintana at the Pueblo Police Department,” part of a tweet on the Pueblo Police Department’s Twitter page reads. “Please do not reach out to Detective Quintana, as she is well aware of the situation. We appreciate the public’s outreach and willingness to protect children. Thank you to those who have already called in, alerting us of this information.”

Police included a picture of the flyer, but blurred out the message.

KKTV 11 News has reached out to Pueblo Police for more details on the case in question.

