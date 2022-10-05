13 whales found dead off coast of Argentina, conservation group says

Caption
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than a dozen whales have been found dead off the coast of Argentina.

The first of the whales was found on Sept. 24 in the waters off of Chubut, according to the Whale Conservation Institute

Photos taken of the whales show the large marine mammals flat on their backs in shallow waters and on the shore.

Agustina Donini, the field coordinator of the program that monitors the well-being of the whales, said that the whales show no evidence of injuries so far.

The organization plans on continuing to investigate what could have happened to the animals.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Elementary in the Colorado Springs area.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Colorado Springs-area elementary school
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs 10/4/22.
Police catch DUI suspect following a hit-and-run crash near a Colorado Springs school on Tuesday
Double rollover crash on S. Nevada/Mill Street 10/3/2022
3 taken to the hospital with serious injuries after 2 cars rolled near downtown Colorado Springs
Police lights.
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
17 year old Bayla has severe injuries after being hit by a car walking home from school
Colorado Springs family looking for answers after teenager injured in hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
$10,000 reward offered in Colorado Springs homicide case 1 year after the violent act
FILE - A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company after a former colleague pled guilty...
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
Election season scams
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount