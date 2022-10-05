$10,000 reward offered in Colorado Springs homicide case nearly 1 year after the violent act

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly a year after two people were shot inside a car near the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, the search for the shooter continues.

The deadly act was carried out on Nov. 6, 2021, claiming the life of 32-year-old Jessica Maez of Colorado Springs and wounding her husband. Investigators believe the suspect was riding a black and yellow dirt bike at the time of the shooting. A photo of the suspect is at the top of this article.

“The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Galley Road,” part of a news release from Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers reads. “[the suspect] was wearing a black helmet and black clothing.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

“This brazen act of violence by the suspect will not be tolerated. We ask the community for help. If you recognize this motorcycle or were a witness to this incident and have information, please help us. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers,” said Colorado Springs Police Department Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez.

As of Wednesday, a $10,000 reward was being offered in the case for information leading to an arrest.

