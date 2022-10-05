$10,000 reward offered in Colorado Springs homicide case nearly 1 year after the violent act

Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly a year after two people were shot inside a car near the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, the search for the shooter continues.

The deadly act was carried out on Nov. 6, 2021, claiming the life of 32-year-old Jessica Maez of Colorado Springs and wounding her husband. Investigators believe the suspect was riding a black and yellow dirt bike at the time of the shooting. A photo of the suspect is at the top of this article.

“The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Galley Road,” part of a news release from Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers reads. “[the suspect] was wearing a black helmet and black clothing.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

“This brazen act of violence by the suspect will not be tolerated. We ask the community for help. If you recognize this motorcycle or were a witness to this incident and have information, please help us. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers,” said Colorado Springs Police Department Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez.

As of Wednesday, a $10,000 reward was being offered in the case for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Elementary in the Colorado Springs area.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Colorado Springs-area elementary school
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs 10/4/22.
Police catch DUI suspect following a hit-and-run crash near a Colorado Springs school on Tuesday
Double rollover crash on S. Nevada/Mill Street 10/3/2022
3 taken to the hospital with serious injuries after 2 cars rolled near downtown Colorado Springs
Top 10 metros where homeowners stay put the shortest
Colorado Springs ranked No. 1 in country where homeowners stay put the shortest
Police lights.
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

Latest News

Evans Elementary in the Colorado Springs area.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Colorado Springs-area elementary school
The scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in the 400 block of North Circle on March 7,...
DA’s Office justifies deadly use of force by Colorado Springs police following chase and shooting in March
Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were killed on the night of Oct. 4 while...
Texas fire chief, firefighter killed in head-on collision
Why October might be the best time to start your holiday shopping!