Serious crash in Pueblo closes busy roadway Tuesday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The roadway was back open by about 5:25 p.m.

PREVIOUS:

A busy roadway was closed Tuesday evening in Pueblo because of a crash.

At about 4:50 p.m. Pueblo Police announced there was a “serious” crash at E. 4th Street and the Highway 50 bypass. As of 4:55 p.m., 4th Street was closed in the area.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA



Serious accident at E 4th St. (Highway 47) at Highway 50 Bypass. 4th Street is closed at this location.

Please use an alternative route.



We will update everyone when 4th St. is reopened. pic.twitter.com/uDr4Njw2jg — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) October 4, 2022

