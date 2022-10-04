Serious crash in Pueblo closes busy roadway Tuesday evening

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The roadway was back open by about 5:25 p.m.

PREVIOUS:

A busy roadway was closed Tuesday evening in Pueblo because of a crash.

At about 4:50 p.m. Pueblo Police announced there was a “serious” crash at E. 4th Street and the Highway 50 bypass. As of 4:55 p.m., 4th Street was closed in the area.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a crash impacting traffic.

