New cancer center opening in Pueblo will offer all treatments under one roof

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Coloradans will soon have a new option for cancer treatment.

On Oct. 10, Parkview Health System in Pueblo will welcome its first patients to the new comprehensive cancer care center.

Like the name suggests, the facility will offer treatments under one roof for every kind of cancer. The center is the result of a collaboration between Parkview Health System and Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.

“Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers was founded 30 years ago on the simple idea that people shouldn’t need to travel far for the best cancer care available. We are proud to partner with Parkview Health System to create the new comprehensive cancer center and provide the community with world-class cancer care close to home,” said Glenn Balasky, executive director of Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.

The facility is three stories and will boast a staff of 51, including oncologists from all disciplines -- surgical, medical and radiation physicians, and diagnostic imaging physician -- nurse navigators, physical therapists, genetic counselors, nurses and nutritionists. The center will provide inpatient care and has a linear accelerator, which is a machine to provide precise radiation care that’s not available anywhere else in southern Colorado.

It’s located next to Parkview Medical Center.

“We understand that cancer treatments can be complex and finding a team you can trust is important to us,” said Parkview President and CEO Leslie Barnes. “Our community looks to Parkview to provide the most advanced and comprehensive care available. This new facility provides the best options for our patients and their families in one convenient location.”

Those who helped make the center become a reality say the very best part is the facility’s building to better serve those in the community battling cancer.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate its impending opening.

