Juvenile charged as an adult tied to deadly I-70 shooting in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - A juvenile is now being charged as an adult following a deadly shooting along I-70 in Colorado.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office provided an update on the case with the public on Tuesday. The shooting was carried out on July 31 at about 11 p.m., claiming the life of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski.

“Denver Police Officers responded to the area of westbound I-70 and N. Quebec Street on reports of a vehicle accident and shooting, in which the suspect fired shots at another vehicle driven by Piaskowski, crashed the vehicle he was driving, and fled on foot,” part of a news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office reads.

The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Jameel James. James is facing charges that include first-degree murder, motor vehicle theft, violating a probation order for having a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm as a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.