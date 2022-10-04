Hit-and-run crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Tuesday

Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs 10/4/22.
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs 10/4/22.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police were investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Tuesday in the northeast part of the city.

Just before noon, police were called to the intersection of Oro Blanco Drive and Barnes Road. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, one of the drivers involved left the vehicle they were driving at the scene and fled on foot. A second person was injured, details on how severe those injuries may have been were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. Anyone who witnessed the crash and may have information that could help investigators is asked to call 719-444-7000.

