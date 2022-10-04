Firefighters discuss ways to prevent destructive wildfires in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More wildfires across Colorado are causing concerns with our firefighters.

Right now, the Colorado Spring Fire Department and Colorado Fire Commission WUI Subcommittee are hosting a forum to identify priority areas and actions needed to create safer and more resilient communities from wildfires.

Colorado Springs Fire Marshal Brett Lacey and Director of Fire Prevention and Control Mike Morgan tell 11 News there are not enough resources to go around. They say state and local governments are investing in communities to help put out any future wildfires.

Director Morgan tells 11 News there have been 12 destructive wildfires in Colorado over the last five years. Waldo Canyon is on that list. Number one is the Cameron Peak that burned more than 208,000 acres back in 2020. There were many fires over the summer that caused multiple evacuations in El Paso County and Teller County.

Fire experts tell 11 News most of these fires were caused by people. Firefighters say to prevent wildfires like these in the future, they need more overhaul resources and fire agency collaboration with others across the state.

“Wildfires in itself is very collaborative in nature,” said Director Morgan. “We rely on each other because no one agency has enough resources to do it on their own. We should work collaboratively and collectively across all layers of government to make the problem a little bit less.”

“We would like to get overhead teams to manage the incident,” said Lacey. “We want to get more resources. The United States does not have unlimited number of fire suppression mechanisms so we have to lean on other states and other municipalities to send crews when we have large Fire events .”

The forum will continue tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.