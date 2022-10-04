Expert tips to help you adjust your budget for inflation

Revisit budget categories to look for places to trim
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - With everyday expenses likely costing more every month because of inflation, now is a good time to re-visit your household budget.

When we think of adjusting our budget, we often think of trimming things out. But there are some things you can’t trim like your groceries and your light bill.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst with NerdWallet, said what you’re really looking at is how to afford those additional items.

Renter shared several ways to trim everyday costs:

  • Streaming services: Either temporarily pause a subscription or end ones you don’t use often
  • Cell phone plans: Review competitor rates or choose a less expensive plan from your current carrier
  • Insurance policies: Shop around for a lower rate or ask your provider if there are discounts available
  • Gym memberships: Consider dropping your plan for a year
  • Car: Consider putting off a new purchase
  • Groceries: Truly price compare and try generic brands
  • Dining out: Research restaurant offers

If you need further assistance, Benefits.gov has a large list of resources, including state programs that could help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
Police Lights MGN
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
Double rollover crash on S. Nevada/Mill Street 10/3/2022
3 taken to the hospital with serious injuries after 2 cars rolled near downtown Colorado Springs
Deadly apartment shooting near Galley/Murray 10/3/2022
1 person dead in shooting at eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex
Evans Elementary in the Colorado Springs area.
Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area

Latest News

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane was killed in the...
21-year-old deputy killed in crossfire while serving felony warrant, sheriff says
FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
Roughly 80 years after his service in World War Two, Harold Nelson is now receiving a Silver...
107-year-old Colorado World War II veteran receives Silver Star at Fort Carson