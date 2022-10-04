Crash shuts down South Nevada south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people have been taken to the hospital after a crash south of downtown Colorado Springs.

South Nevada is closed in both directions at Mill Street, just north of I-25. Police tell KKTV three people are seriously injured.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a critical traffic accident at S Nevada and Mill St. Use alternate routes. All parties are being transported to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/ZuGLL9bUXv — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 4, 2022

At least two vehicles are involved. In a Tweet, CSFD calls it a “critical traffic accident.”

This article will be updated.

