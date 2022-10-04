Crash shuts down South Nevada south of downtown Colorado Springs
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people have been taken to the hospital after a crash south of downtown Colorado Springs.
South Nevada is closed in both directions at Mill Street, just north of I-25. Police tell KKTV three people are seriously injured.
At least two vehicles are involved. In a Tweet, CSFD calls it a “critical traffic accident.”
