Crash shuts down South Nevada south of downtown Colorado Springs

Three people are seriously injured after a crash south of downtown Colorado Springs Monday night.
Three people are seriously injured after a crash south of downtown Colorado Springs Monday night.(KKTV)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people have been taken to the hospital after a crash south of downtown Colorado Springs.

South Nevada is closed in both directions at Mill Street, just north of I-25. Police tell KKTV three people are seriously injured.

At least two vehicles are involved. In a Tweet, CSFD calls it a “critical traffic accident.”

This article will be updated.

