Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’

Luna (before and after photo) is a finalist for the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeover contest.
Luna (before and after photo) is a finalist for the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeover contest.
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”

Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.

“After the groomer shaved her painful fur, a little beauty queen emerged, and she immediately began to enjoy her newfound life,” part of the news release reads. “Luna now loves to run around the yard and play with her adopted family. They say she brightens the lives of everyone she meets.”

Luna is among the finalists for the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2022. The public can vote to decide the top three dogs. Click here for more and to vote.

“If shelter dogs could talk, they would have amazing stories to tell; unfortunately, they can’t,” said Asher. “I’m happy to lend my voice and help shed some light on the importance of grooming when it comes to adoption. Good grooming and a little TLC can change a dog’s life; not only do they feel healthier and happier, but their true personality can also finally shine through. Sometimes, that’s all it takes to capture the heart of their new human.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

