Colorado Springs family looking for answers after teenager injured in hit and run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Mitchell High School student is severely injured after a hit and run. 17 year old Bayla is still recovering from being struck by a car on September 13.

Bayla’s mother, Nellie, says her daughter left school early and was walking home to go to an appointment when this all happened. In the police report Bayla says she waited for the cross walk light to turn on before stepping onto the road at Galley and Potter.

After a few steps, Bayla and witnesses say a car ran a red light hitting the teen. Police say this car is a silver GMC Acadia with the license plate ASA-J36.

Nellie tell us the driver left her daughter in the road and drove off without calling authorities. The teenager made it the short way home where her mother found her.

“She ran threw the front door screaming bleeding everywhere it was a mother’s worst nightmare”.

Bayla has numerous severe injuries and Nellie tells us one is a traumatic brain injury. Her mother says she is covered in bruises and scars, and has a foreign object stuck under her knee cap. Bayla’s family says it is likely a part of the car that hit her or part of the road. The teen may need surgery to remove it.

Nellie says Bayla was set to graduate high school this December but that may not happen. The teenager now spends around four days a week receiving medical treatments. Her chiropractor says she could have life long effects from this.

Bayla’s mother says they hope one day the driver will be found and that her once lively daughter will make a full recovery.

“She was just really happy and she’s just not anymore”

Her family has started a Go-Fund-Me to cover all of Bayla’s medical costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/zytrec-help-bayla-family-recover-from-colorado-springs?member=22131531&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

