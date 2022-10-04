Cheyenne Mountain School District ranks No. 1 in Colorado according to new school ratings

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:23 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak region boasts some of the best districts in the state, according to new rankings released Tuesday.

According to this year’s “Best Schools and Districts” rankings, compiled by school data aggregation site Niche, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 came out on top for all districts in the state of Colorado.

Academy School District 20 and Lewis-Palmer School District 38 also placed high in this year’s ratings, at eighth and 10th respectively.

Additionally, Cheyenne Mountain High School was ranked 12th for all Colorado high schools, while Fountain Valley School ranked in the top three for best private high schools in the state.

In describing how it came up with these rankings, Niche said it combines input from students, parents and faculty alongside more quantifiable data.

“While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more.”

Click here for more on this year’s school rankings.

