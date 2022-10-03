Voice of the consumer: Yes, it’s holiday shopping time already

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Get your keyboards ready: The holiday shopping season starts this week.

It might not be Halloween yet, but many big-name stores are holding some of their best holiday shopping deals this week. I talked to the experts at Consumer Reports about why retailers are adjusting their strategy this year, and how high prices and record inflation are changing consumer habits, as we head into the busiest spending period of the year.

“Because of inflation, consumers are shopping much, much earlier for the holidays this year, so these big retailers Target and Amazon are starting their sales as soon as possible to meet that consumer demand,” said Samantha Gordon, the deals editor for Consumer Reports.

Target Deal Days kicks of Thursday and runs through Saturday. The company said consumers can find savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in stores. Meanwhile, Amazon will be holding a second Prime Day with a two-day sale frenzy on Oct. 11-12.

The retail giant also promises discounts on hundreds of thousands of items. And Walmart also announced holiday sales that will start as early as October. Other major companies are sure to hold early sales, too. Consumers are shopping earlier to try and save money, and retailers are following the trend.

“Everyone is very budget-conscious right now because of inflation, and spending isn’t going to be quite as high as we expected perhaps, so one of the reasons that they’re shopping earlier is they’re afraid that prices will surge as we get closer to the holidays, as that demand increases to get to those last-minute items.

“A lot of people are worried that retailers will increase their pricing, so if they shop earlier, they’re going to get better savings,” said Gordon.

No matter what gifts you’re looking for this holiday season, you should be in luck during the early sales. But, if you do plan to shop early, make sure to save your receipts.

“TVs tend to be the hot item for the holiday season, we tend to see the best deals on those this time of year. Really just about anything you need is going to be on sale this time of year,” said Gordon. “A lot of retailers have holiday policies in place where if you buy something now and you see it go on sale later, you may be able to get a refund for the difference of the price if you reach out to the retailer.”

Hurricane relief

Also, I know a lot of you may have friends and family who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. If you want to help out, make sure to watch for scams.

Make sure to research the organization before you donate any money. Scammers will often use names similar to well-known agencies to try and trick you.

If someone asks for donations through cash, gift card, wiring money or cryptocurrency, it’s likely a scam. You can find out more information at ftc.gov.

