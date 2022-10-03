Springs police officer hurt in crash

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Springs police officer suffered minor injuries after their patrol cruiser was hit Sunday morning.

The police department says the officer was on their way to a call and was heading south on Circle when a northbound car abruptly turned in front of them.

“Vehicles collided and the officer sustained minor injuries to hands due to airbag deployment,” CSPD wrote in a blotter entry on the incident.

The other driver wasn’t hurt. They were cited on scene for careless driving.

The crash happened at the intersection with Fountain.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Community Alternatives facility
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Utilities.
Power restored to over 2,700 in southeast Colorado Springs
FBI activity along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs 9/28/22.
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
Deadly apartment shooting near Galley/Murray 10/3/2022
1 person dead in shooting at eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

Latest News

The scene in Aurora on Oct. 2, 2022.
Man shot by police on Aurora city bus
10.3.22
Fall weather settles in this week
10.3.22
Feeling like fall
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Yes, it’s holiday shopping time already