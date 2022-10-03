Springs police officer hurt in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Springs police officer suffered minor injuries after their patrol cruiser was hit Sunday morning.

The police department says the officer was on their way to a call and was heading south on Circle when a northbound car abruptly turned in front of them.

“Vehicles collided and the officer sustained minor injuries to hands due to airbag deployment,” CSPD wrote in a blotter entry on the incident.

The other driver wasn’t hurt. They were cited on scene for careless driving.

The crash happened at the intersection with Fountain.

